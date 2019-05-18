Home Cities Bengaluru

They dread moving into new, ‘dry’ apartments

On the other side of the ‘leaky’ police quarters, within the same premises, is a swanky new apartment block which no one wants to move into.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the other side of the ‘leaky’ police quarters, within the same premises, is a swanky new apartment block which no one wants to move into. While the multi-storeyed building has several amenities, it does not have water.

In March 2016, a private builder was entrusted with the job of building an eight-storeyed building for 32 flats, four on each floor. The flats were meant to be occupied by police officers of the rank of sub-inspectors and above. The building was almost ready and was handed over to the city police four or five months ago for occupation. However, the city police has not allotted houses to police officials yet.  

The builder made all the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of water, according to officials. However, none of them seem to have factored in the chance that the borewell itself would go dry. A senior police officer said that the borewell had water during construction. “We do not know if it is due to summer,” the officer said. 

Interestingly, the building is the only one in its location which does not have a Cauvery water connection. Sources said BWSSB was asking the police department to pay up previous dues before supplying water. While a connection has been drawn, the supply of water will begin only once the BWSSB approves. 

Aijaz Hussain, Chief Engineer, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that there was water in the borewell and said that the issue of non-occupancy would be solved soon.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru housing Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp