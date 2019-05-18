They dread moving into new, ‘dry’ apartments

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the other side of the ‘leaky’ police quarters, within the same premises, is a swanky new apartment block which no one wants to move into. While the multi-storeyed building has several amenities, it does not have water.

In March 2016, a private builder was entrusted with the job of building an eight-storeyed building for 32 flats, four on each floor. The flats were meant to be occupied by police officers of the rank of sub-inspectors and above. The building was almost ready and was handed over to the city police four or five months ago for occupation. However, the city police has not allotted houses to police officials yet.



The builder made all the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of water, according to officials. However, none of them seem to have factored in the chance that the borewell itself would go dry. A senior police officer said that the borewell had water during construction. “We do not know if it is due to summer,” the officer said.

Interestingly, the building is the only one in its location which does not have a Cauvery water connection. Sources said BWSSB was asking the police department to pay up previous dues before supplying water. While a connection has been drawn, the supply of water will begin only once the BWSSB approves.



Aijaz Hussain, Chief Engineer, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, said that there was water in the borewell and said that the issue of non-occupancy would be solved soon.