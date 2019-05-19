Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police arrest three for raping transgenders  

The arrested are Rakesh ML (22), a TV actor, and his friends Surya alias Kalavu (22) and Manikanta (21). All are residents of Jakkasandra Extension.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Koramangala police on Saturday arrested three men for allegedly raping two transgenders. The incident took place on May 12, and a case was filed on Friday after the survivors recovered from the shock 

One of the survivors said in a complaint that it was around 8.30 pm, and they were waiting for a food delivery order which they had placed online. When the doorbell rang, her roommate opened the door. Three men barged inside and dragged them into the bedroom. 

Then the prime accused, Rakesh, raped her friend, while his friends Surya and Manikanta raped her before escaping from the spot. The accused also threatened to kill them if they revealed the incident to any one.
 
Preliminary investigations revealed that Rakesh, who recently attended the audition of KGF 2 held in Malleswaram, had befriended one of the survivors. He had gone to meet her at her house and his friends had accompanied him. 

TAGS
bengaluru transgenders rape crime

