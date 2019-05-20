Home Cities Bengaluru

Electrocution cases prompt BESCOM to plan awareness drive in schools

Electric supply company believes this initiative is much-needed, owing to greater risk of electrical shocks during rains

Published: 20th May 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has come under the scanner due to the spate of electrocution cases among children in the recent past. In a bid to curb such instances, it is now planning to conduct awareness programmes among schoolchildren on the issue of ensuring safety near electrical devices and wires.

“We will start with students of government schools as they are the ones who walk to school normally. They may come across exposed wires, or fiddle with junction boxes. The programme will educate children about being careful in dangerous situations. For example, we would explain to them about not stepping into a puddle of water touching electric wires, as water is a good conductor of current, or not playing with junction boxes or electric poles, and staying clear of any open wires,” Krishnamurthy B, general manager, customer relations, BESCOM, said.

He also referred to possible instances where children may use sticks to reach out to kites stuck in wires or trees near electric poles. In April, a 13-year-old boy, who had climbed a tree to pluck mangoes, got electrocuted when he used a wet stick to reach the fruit and did not notice a live wire passing through the tree. On May 11, an eight-month-old baby boy living in a shed at an under-construction building was electrocuted after he crawled into the junction box in his parents’ absence. 

BESCOM personnel will also raise awareness among adults on the issue. “We will talk to parents and other adults about not exposing children to electrical items. We will do so through customer interaction meetings that are held once a month at the sub-divisional level,” Krishnamurthy said, talking about how buildings are often constructed too close to electrical lines in the absence of proper regulation. 

“Those repairing and maintaining the network on ground will distribute pamphlets with some Dos and Dont’s at independent houses and apartments,” Krishnamurthy said, adding that safety videos will also be made and circulated on the social media.With the upcoming monsoon season, BESCOM believes this initiative is timely and much-needed, owing to greater risk of electrical shocks during rains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Electricity Supply Company BESCOM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp