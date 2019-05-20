Home Cities Bengaluru

Glitches in BDA’s online tax payment leave property owners distressed

 A small section of Bangalore Development Authority  (BDA) property owners have been  facing issues while paying  taxes for their sites or houses online.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A small section of Bangalore Development Authority  (BDA) property owners have been facing issues while paying taxes for their sites or houses online. Online payments are only being accepted from this financial year and the system was made operational on Wednesday. Those who tried to pay online faced various issues. These problems included the inability to register, high property tax amount displayed, property ID or mobile number not accepted. In five days since online payments started, 2,108 transactions were successful and a tax amount of Rs 81, 60,295 has been collected, while 67 failed. 

An engineer of Bharat Electronics S Lakshman Singh, who owns a 30x40 sq ft site at Komaghatta, said, “When I accessed the portal, the amount to be paid showed as Rs 2,248. This is almost three times the amount I need to pay. I tried to pay twice, on May 16 and May 17, but the problem persisted, so I did not pay.” 

Filmmaker Abhaya Simha, who owns a 40X60 sq ft site in Komaghatta, was unable to register on the portal (https://propertytax.bdabangalore.org) as it said a mobile number was not provided for his property. “The irony is that I was trying to add my phone number to my property ID but there was no way I could do it. Though there is a helpline number provided on the portal, no one answers it,” he said. 

In the case of AS Surya Kiran, who owns a 30x40 sq ft BDA site in Challaghatta village, the portal refused to accept his property ID. “An official asked me to get back after 15 or 20 days,” he said. When revenue officers were contacted, they did not answer calls. A senior BDA official said the complaints largely pertained to Vijayanagar BDA office. People facing problems could email to systemsmanager-bda@ka.gov.in directly, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp