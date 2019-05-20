Home Cities Bengaluru

Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxide caused blast

The deadly chemical that caused an explosion at MLA Munirathna’s house, claiming the life of 45-year-old Venkatesh, in Vyalikaval on Sunday morning, is suspected to be Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxide (ME

Published: 20th May 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

FSL team, bomb squad and police personnel inspect the the MLA’s parking lot in Vyalikaval where a blast took place on Sunday

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The deadly chemical that caused an explosion at MLA Munirathna’s house, claiming the life of 45-year-old Venkatesh, in Vyalikaval on Sunday morning, is suspected to be Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxide (MEKP), a highly explosive chemical. Experts told TNIE that MEKP is not only toxic but highly inflammable too. Its ignition temperature at highly concentrated levels is known to be as low as 22.50 Celsius.

The chemical is dangerous for anyone in its vicinity, especially in case of spills, which is what happened when Venkatesh kept the can containing the chemical on the floor. The chemical is also known to have an adverse effect on people’s health. It can cause birth defects, fainting and even death. Experts said hobbyists use a 30-60 per cent diluted version of the chemical to cross-link unsaturated polyester resins in fibreglass and casting.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer said, “One of the colourful peacock statues atop an electric pole at the MLA’s residence was made using MEKP as it helps bend fibre statues. FSL officials have said the content inside the can had solidified. When Venkatesh tried to open it, it caused the blast. The Vyalikaval police are investigating the case booked under the Explosive Substances Act.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
deadly chemical Chemical blast MLA Munirathna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp