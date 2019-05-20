Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxide caused blast

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The deadly chemical that caused an explosion at MLA Munirathna’s house, claiming the life of 45-year-old Venkatesh, in Vyalikaval on Sunday morning, is suspected to be Methyl Ethyl Ketone Peroxide (MEKP), a highly explosive chemical. Experts told TNIE that MEKP is not only toxic but highly inflammable too. Its ignition temperature at highly concentrated levels is known to be as low as 22.50 Celsius.

The chemical is dangerous for anyone in its vicinity, especially in case of spills, which is what happened when Venkatesh kept the can containing the chemical on the floor. The chemical is also known to have an adverse effect on people’s health. It can cause birth defects, fainting and even death. Experts said hobbyists use a 30-60 per cent diluted version of the chemical to cross-link unsaturated polyester resins in fibreglass and casting.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior police officer said, “One of the colourful peacock statues atop an electric pole at the MLA’s residence was made using MEKP as it helps bend fibre statues. FSL officials have said the content inside the can had solidified. When Venkatesh tried to open it, it caused the blast. The Vyalikaval police are investigating the case booked under the Explosive Substances Act.”