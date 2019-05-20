MHRD programme to help better government schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has come up with a programme to help the teachers perform better. The state now has as many as 4,100 cluster resource persons (CRP) to make this programme a success.

Each cluster consists of 12 odd schools which are looked after by one CRP. Currently, they operate out of classrooms in these schools and help teachers with pedagogical issues, learning indicators and assessment.

“While all teachers are not of the same calibre, the CRP’s help make them efficient at their job,” a source from the MHRD department said. He also said the teachers needed better infrastructure in al government schools.

“The interventions will include basic facilities and infrastructure. While some teachers may require computers, internet, office stationary, others could need room repairs. We will look into that and provide them with better provisons,” Commissioner of Public Instruction M T Reju said.

These upgrades are likely to roll out by August, the commissioner added.