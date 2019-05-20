Home Cities Bengaluru

Two members of Bawaria gang shot at by cops for chain-snatching

The dreaded Bawaria gang is an organised group of dacoits wanted in several cases of looting, multiple murders, among others.

Published: 20th May 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BENGALURU: Two members of the notorious Bawaria gang were shot at and injured by the police after they allegedly snatched the necklaces of women here Monday.

Two women were walking down a road when the two bike-borne men, in their 20s, came from behind and allegedly snatched the necklace from one of them and sped away.

The victims raised an alarm and a police patrol nearby chased the gangsters and intercepted them.

On being cornered, the gangsters attacked the policemen following which forced them to open fire, injuring the robbers in the leg,police said.

Interrogation of the youth revealed they were members of the infamous gang and they were identified as Karan and Surendar.

The dreaded Bawaria gang is an organised group of dacoits wanted in several cases of looting, multiple murders, among others.

 

TAGS
Bawaria gang Bengaluru crimes Bengaluru crime diaries

