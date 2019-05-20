Two members of Bawaria gang shot at by cops for chain-snatching

By PTI

BENGALURU: Two members of the notorious Bawaria gang were shot at and injured by the police after they allegedly snatched the necklaces of women here Monday.

Two women were walking down a road when the two bike-borne men, in their 20s, came from behind and allegedly snatched the necklace from one of them and sped away.

The victims raised an alarm and a police patrol nearby chased the gangsters and intercepted them.

On being cornered, the gangsters attacked the policemen following which forced them to open fire, injuring the robbers in the leg,police said.

Interrogation of the youth revealed they were members of the infamous gang and they were identified as Karan and Surendar.

The dreaded Bawaria gang is an organised group of dacoits wanted in several cases of looting, multiple murders, among others.