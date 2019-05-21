Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University goes digital with degree marks cards

Undergraduate students whose colleges are affiliated to Bangalore University can now register for their marksheets and degree certificates online.

Bangalore University

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Students may log on to the university website and access the ‘NAD registration’ link under the ‘student corner’ and can register with or without an Aadhaar card.

In a circular to the chairperson of Bangalore University and all principals of affiliated colleges offering undergraduate courses, Registrar of Evaluations Shivaraju said the university will issue digital mark sheets and degree certificates ‘only from the academic year 2018-19’.

Students must submit their NAD id or acknowledgement slips to their chairman, principal, director or coordinator for final submission to NAD.  The said officials will link the NAD id with register numbers through the online portal of Bangalore University.

“First, the latest reports will be uploaded through a centralised system by an agent appointed by National Academic Repository. The digital documents will be available to the students for free only for the first two years. Later, they have to pay to access their documents,” said V-C Dr Venugopal.

He added taking into account the new system, there will be no printed marks cards and degree certificates. Students are open to register now and can download their certificates, he said.

Aadhaar-based registrants must have the mobile number which is registered with Aadhaar. After registering, they will get the NAD id.

