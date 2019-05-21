Bengaluru: Fitness trainer molests woman during session

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Booking a fitness trainer through an online portal turned into a nightmare for a 28-year-old woman. The trainer arrived at the woman’s home for a fitness session and left her in trauma after harassing and molesting her.



According to a complaint filed by Pushpa (name changed), a resident of Kasavanahalli, on April 27, she opted for a trial session on web portal UrbanClap, which provides fitness trainers at home.



The portal assigned a trainer, identified as Gopala Krishna Shetty, who contacted Pushpa and landed at her house the same day. Pushpa told the police that she was alone at home and during the training, Shetty began touching her inappropriately. Initially, she didn’t think much about the matter. But a bit later, Shetty told her he will give a check-up and lifted her top. Following this, Pushpa told him that she was not comfortable.

However, Shetty didn’t stop and while helping her with crunches, he touched her inappropriately. He also kissed her on the stomach, Pushpa stated in the complaint. She also stated that when she was working out, Shetty roamed around the house, opened the cupboard and handled her private articles. Unable to bear it any longer, Pushpa rebuked him. Shetty then told her to have fun with him. “I am 40, but I am single”, she quoted him in the complaint.

After this, an argument broke out between them, and Pushpa asked the trainer to leave. She also informed her husband. The couple then complained against Shetty with UrbanClap. Pushpa told TNIE, “I have raised a complaint with UrbanClap and they are in regular touch with me. After their preliminary inquiry, they advised me to approach the police.” She filed a complaint with Bellandur police on May 18.



An officer said, “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment against Shetty under IPC Section 354(A). We have also asked UrbanClap to provide details about Shetty, including his phone number and residential address. Once we get details about him, we will arrest him.”



The New Indian Express tried to contact UrbanClap, but its calls went unanswered.