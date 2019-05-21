Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Trio on bike hit scientist, rob him of mobile phone

The trio on a two-wheeler hit Krishnan from behind and on the pretext of cleaning the dirt on his clothes, the miscreants robbed Krishnan of his mobile phone.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A scientist of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology  (NIANP) was recently robbed of his mobile phone on Hosur Laksar Road by three bike-borne miscreants. The police are treating it as a case of theft and not a robbery case.

It all happened when Dr G Krishnan was crossing the road in front of NIANP to buy milk at 3.30 pm on Saturday (May 18).  The trio on a two-wheeler hit Krishnan from behind and made it look like an accident. On the pretext of cleaning the dirt on his clothes, the miscreants robbed Krishnan of his mobile phone and left the spot after apologising to the latter for the accident. Krishnan stays in NIANP quarters.

“After the trio left, I picked my pen from the road and then searched for my mobile phone in my pocket... I could not find it. At first I thought I had left the phone at home but when I went back and checked, it was not there. When I tried calling, the phone was switched off. Only then I realised that the trio had stolen my phone,” Krishnan said.

Defending their act of treating it as a case of theft, an investigating officer said Krishnan was not sure if the miscreants had taken his mobile phone. “So, we have taken up a case of theft and are investigating,” the investigating officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru accident crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp