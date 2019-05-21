Bengaluru: Trio on bike hit scientist, rob him of mobile phone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A scientist of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology (NIANP) was recently robbed of his mobile phone on Hosur Laksar Road by three bike-borne miscreants. The police are treating it as a case of theft and not a robbery case.



It all happened when Dr G Krishnan was crossing the road in front of NIANP to buy milk at 3.30 pm on Saturday (May 18). The trio on a two-wheeler hit Krishnan from behind and made it look like an accident. On the pretext of cleaning the dirt on his clothes, the miscreants robbed Krishnan of his mobile phone and left the spot after apologising to the latter for the accident. Krishnan stays in NIANP quarters.

“After the trio left, I picked my pen from the road and then searched for my mobile phone in my pocket... I could not find it. At first I thought I had left the phone at home but when I went back and checked, it was not there. When I tried calling, the phone was switched off. Only then I realised that the trio had stolen my phone,” Krishnan said.

Defending their act of treating it as a case of theft, an investigating officer said Krishnan was not sure if the miscreants had taken his mobile phone. “So, we have taken up a case of theft and are investigating,” the investigating officer added.