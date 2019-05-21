Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops still puzzled over source of chemical can in blast

A senior police officer said it was a clear case of accidental death as the victim, Venkatesh, was carrying a can of methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP), a high-grade explosive.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vyalikaval police, who are probing Sunday morning’s chemical blast that claimed the life of a 45-year-old washerman, on Monday took the statements from the neighbours of Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna R in whose garage the incident took place.

The investigators are also waiting for the forensic report to pinpoint the exact cause of the explosion. In cases like this, it usually takes experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory a few weeks to come up with the report.

A senior police officer said it was a clear case of accidental death as the victim, Venkatesh, was carrying a can of methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP), a high-grade explosive.

“Preliminary investigation suggest that the incident was a result of negligence due to ignorance of Venkatesh. We are verifying where the can was kept. There is no clarity on whether the can containing the deadly chemical was abandoned by someone, or Venkatesh himself brought it from Jinke park in Chamarajpet to use it for his work as he is said to have got into the granite business recently,” the officer said. So far, the police have not booked anyone over the incident.

In his statement to the police, Pramodh, one of the MLA’s neighbours, said he came out of the house on hearing a blast. He also said that he had not noticed any kind of can in the vicinity earlier, adding that he was shocked to hear that it was a chemical explosion. Pramodh had rushed to help Venkatesh, but drew back when he realised that the victim’s head had got severed in the explosion. MLA Munirantha attended Venkatesh’s cremation at Srirampura on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru chemical blast MLA Munirathna R

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp