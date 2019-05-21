Home Cities Bengaluru

Goodies, other treats for passengers on KIA’s first A350 flight

Three “Follow Me” vehicles escorted the Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 502 to the airport gate after it landed at KIA at 9.50 pm.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 11:10 AM

The Singapore Airlines A350 flight which landed in Bengaluru on Friday night

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The arrival of the first Airbus A350 aircraft at the city’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Singapore received a rousing welcome when it landed on Friday (May 17) night. Three “Follow Me” vehicles escorted the Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 502 to the airport gate after it landed at KIA at 9.50 pm.

The airlines, in turn, accorded a memorable welcome to the passengers on board the inaugural service of this spacious medium-haul aircraft. Among the freebies given to passengers were a first-to-fly certificate, an A350 aircraft model, a notebook, a pen, discount coupons on all duty-free items as well as a symbolic discount of Rs 350 offered on any item purchased within the airport premises.

According to David Lim, General Manager, India, Singapore Airlines, “Passengers were given a specially designed Singapore Airlines luggage tag. Plaza Premium, our lounge partner, also served drinks to celebrate the occasion. Passengers were treated to lion dance performances, spot trivia and a commemorative cake-cutting ceremony led by Joey Seow, Regional Vice President, West Asia and Africa.”

The cost of a round trip all-inclusive fare on this non-stop flight between the two cities starts from Rs 1,25,230 on the Business Class and Rs 23,900 on the Economy class, Lim said.

“Singapore Airlines currently has 33 Airbus A350 aircrafts in the fleet which connect to 26 destinations in our network. It has three A350 variants which include 7 ultra-long-range aircraft, 21 long-haul aircraft and 5 medium-haul aircraft,” he added.

There are also delicacies in store for foodies on board. Ruchi Thali, curated by international culinary panel chef Sanjeev Kapoor, will be offered to Business Class passengers. 

