Woman files plaint against fiancé for rape, cheating

A 25-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police against her fiancé for allegedly raping her on the promise of marriage and taking Rs. 3.5 lakh from her.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 11:28 AM

By Express News Service

The woman Asha (name changed), a resident of AGS Layout, works in a private firm. In her complaint on Saturday, she stated that she met her fiancé Shashi (28), a private firm employee residing in Roopena Agrahara, on Facebook in 2015. They started chatting regularly and were soon in a relationship.

On October 25, 2015,  Shashi allegedly took Asha to his house and raped her. However, he later consoled her with promises of marriage. She agreed and their families met to finalise the wedding. The couple got engaged on August 12, 2018.

According to Asha, Shashi took Rs 3.5 lakh from her over a period of time as dowry. But, six months ago he severed all ties with her saying he did not want to marry.

When the police spoke to Shashi’s parents, they said that he has been missing for a month and they had even filed a missing persons report. An officer said, “We have taken up a case of rape and cheating against Shashi.”

