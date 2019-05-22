Railway stations in Karnataka to go green under SWR initiative

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure fresh air for passengers at railway stations and beautification, the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone has begun greening the spaces. Saplings have been planted on nearly 25,000 square metres spread across 59 spots in the past seven months.

These green spaces are spread across Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru city, Hindupur, Mandya, Bangarpet, Baiyappanahalli, Hoodi, Hindupur, Carmelaram, Kengeri Maddur, Pandavapura and Dharmapuri railway stations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, general manager of South Western Railway A K Singh said the ongoing effort forms part of the initiatives undertaken by railways in creating a cleaner environment for the state. “Plants are the only sources of oxygen. With global warming affecting lives drastically, we decided to put our vacant property to good use,” he said.

The circulating area inside stations, barracks of Railway Protection Force, platforms, approach roads, bridges, railway schools, colonies and hospitals figure among the spots which have turned green in the last few months, said deputy general manager of SWR E Vijaya.

The greening effort is being carried out across 16 railway colonies that exist in the division. Singh said. “We have already created parks in six of these colonies. We are also in the process of creating water bodies in them. A major water harvesting park has come up at Krishnarajapuram loco shed too. Railways have vast tracts of land and we have decided to put them to good use,” he said.

Senior divisional engineer, co-ordination R K Singh of Bangalore Railway Division said, “This is a new initiative on the part of railways itself. We had always been concerned with operations and passenger safety earlier. Now, there has been a total change in mindset and the need to create a healthy environment as well as a good ambience for train passengers is given much thrust.”

The initiative is being funded by allocating a portion of funds allotted for our regular work, Singh added. “The plants are being maintained by the railway employees in many stations who have volunteered for it,” he added.