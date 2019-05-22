Warhorse makes a smart move to shield himself ?

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Roshan Baig’s all-out attack on Dinesh Gundu Rao, KC Venugopal and Siddaramaiah may seem like another rebellion bursting through. But deep inside, it is nothing more than a pre-emptive strike that the once lone Muslim face of Congress in Bengaluru is clinging on to ahead of May 23 results. Some Congressmen believe that Baig’s outburst on Tuesday was the result of his prolonged irritation with the Congress for refusing a cabinet berth in the coalition government, denying MP seat from Bangalore Central, overlooking him for Rajya Sabha nominations and more importantly the growing stature of Zameer Ahmed in the Congress as the next big Muslim leader.

Congress leaders believe that the 67-year-old former minister has used exit poll prediction to shield himself from being pulled up by the party for lack of coordination in Bangalore Central seat. “He has not worked for Rizwan Arshad in Bangalore Central constituency and was well aware that the issue would be raised after results are announced. Before the party can hold him answerable, he has used exit poll predictions as his opportunity to strike first,” said a senior legislator of the Congress. What stood out in Baig’s outburst was his oozing compassion for Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

“The arrogance of these state leaders is immeasurable. These people accuse the opposition of horse-trading without mentioning how they sold ministerial portfolios at exorbitant prices. The incumbent govt. is being man-handled by the state Cong leaders as well,(SIC)” Baig tweeted. Earlier in the day, he said, “How can I blame Kumaraswamy for it (cabinet berths)? He was not allowed to function. From day one, Siddaramaiah has been claiming that he will be Chief Minister. This is the result of bafoons like Venugopal, arrogance of Siddaramaiah and flop show president Dinesh Gundu Rao.” The compassion towards the Chief Minister plays well into the narrative that Kumaraswamy has been trying to build carefully over the last year that his “hands are tied in this coalition”.

While Baig hinted at possibilities of quitting the Congress, he did not say no to whether he would join the BJP. While Congress state leadership and KC Venugopal are said to be furious at Baig for his comments, he has been given a week to respond but he has chosen to remain defiant. “His compassion for Kumaraswamy could simply be his attempt at cozying up to the JDS if he decides against jumping on the BJP’s ship,” observed another Congress legislator. “If he has the guts, let him win from Shivajinagar on a BJP ticket,” Rizwan Arshad, Congress’ MP candidate threw a challenge to Baig.