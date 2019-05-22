Home Cities Bengaluru

World cup craze drives Bengalureans to travel to UK this summer

India’s passion for the game is attributed as one of the key drivers for sports or cricket tourism in India.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The number of enquiries to the United Kingdom has increased by at least 14 per cent as compared to last summer

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

With less than a month to go for the ICC World Cup 2019 scheduled to take place in England and Wales, tourism agencies in the city have recorded an increase in the number of citizens travelling to witness the cricket event. India’s passion for the game is attributed as one of the key drivers for sports or cricket tourism in India.

“Thanks to the peak tourist season of Europe coupled with the cricket World Cup scheduled between May and July, the demand has gone up by at least 30 per cent, with Bengaluru being among the top three cities,” Karan Anand, head of relationships, Cox and Kings, said.

The number of enquiries to the United Kingdom has increased by at least 14 per cent as compared to last summer. The timing of the event during the summer months is responsible for the increase, according to the travel agency.

“The tournament is not only a great outing for small families, but large corporate groups as well. Increasingly, the MICE industry has been including the biggest sporting events as part of its programmes to keep their staff happy,” Anand added, mentioning that large MICE groups are followed by nuclear/smaller families who opt for the big games. “While about 65 per cent of the travellers come from Tier-1 cities, a considerable number of cricket lovers cover the long mile from Tier-2 cities as well,” he said. 

Most travellers are combining their holidays with the World Cup matches. Cricket enthusiasts are opting for post and pre-tours considering the match dates. While a majority of the bookings start on May 21, when the tournament kicks off, they stretch for 10 days after the final match in July. The highest demand is for dates around India-Pakistan match on June 16 and India-Australia tie on June 9.

“We have seen a growing trend of travellers combining an international trip with the opportunity to witness any major sports event. According to ICC research, India constitutes 90 per cent of one billion cricket fans. With such a large cricket fan base, World Cup would be a major attraction for those travelling to England this June,” Balu Ramachandran, head, Air and Distribution, Cleartrip, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC World Cup 2019 bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp