Bengalureans, think before using plastic from June

Iffath Fathima

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2016, the state government had imposed a ban on plastic. However, three years later, plastic continues to be used unabatedly throughout the state. In spite of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) carrying out awareness drives and seizing plastic, many continue to use the toxic material. In order to put an end to the plastic menace, BBMP has decided to crack down on plastic use starting mid June. The officials plan to seize as much plastic as possible within a month.

Dr Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner, Projects and Health, said, “We have decided that we need to bring in strict measures. In spite of carrying out drives, it was brought to our notice that many places still use plastic. We will strictly enforce the ban and all officers will be at various spots, cracking down on the use of plastic every day from morning to evening. Those found using plastic will be fined. I hope within a month’s time, plastic will not be used in the city.”

A BBMP health officer said many people in the city, who carry out awareness campaigns, brought to their notice that there are many places that still use plastic. “Despite carrying out drives, seizing plastic and fining people, people claim that plastic is still being used in Marathahalli, HSR Layout, Fraser town, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Tannery Road, Kathriguppe, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Yelahanka and many other areas, where mostly shopkeepers and street vendors use plastic bags. We are going to focus on such areas first,” said a senior BBMP official.

However, from December 2018 to March 2019 the BBMP has collected 1,21,382 kg of plastic and levied a penalty of Rs 72,22,097. “Plastic has been seized from different places. Some vendors used plastic despite warnings issued. We will up the ante and enforce the ban more strongly this year,” said a senior official.