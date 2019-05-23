Home Cities Bengaluru

Duo steals Rs 48,000 from scooter boot

Two miscreants stole Rs 48,000, that was kept inside the underseat trunk of a scooter parked in front of a hotel in Battarahalli within KR Puram police station limits. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two miscreants stole Rs 48,000, that was kept inside the underseat trunk of a scooter parked in front of a hotel in Battarahalli within KR Puram police station limits. According to a complaint filed by Srinath, a resident of a village near KR Puram, he, his wife and son had gone to  Bank of India in Avalahalli and had withdrawn Rs 48,000 as fees for his son’s school and had kept the money in the scooter. 

On the way to the school they stopped at a restaurant to have food. After Srinath and his family went into the hotel, two people came near the scooter. One of them had covered his face with a handkerchief and pretended to be talking over the phone, while the other stood close to the scooter. As there were not many people in hotel’s parking lot, one of them lifted the seat, while the other stuck his hand in the gap under the seat and stole the money. After stealing the money, the duo walked away. 

When Srinath came out, he opened the storage and found the money missing. On checking the CCTV camera footage, that the cameras installed by the hotel captured, the incident came to light. Srinath told KR Puram police that he had saved that money for his son’s school fees and now he has to borrow the money from someone. KR Puram police have taken up a case of theft and are investigating. An officer said the duo followed Srinath from the bank after seeing him place the money under the seat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp