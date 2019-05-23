Duo steals Rs 48,000 from scooter boot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two miscreants stole Rs 48,000, that was kept inside the underseat trunk of a scooter parked in front of a hotel in Battarahalli within KR Puram police station limits. According to a complaint filed by Srinath, a resident of a village near KR Puram, he, his wife and son had gone to Bank of India in Avalahalli and had withdrawn Rs 48,000 as fees for his son’s school and had kept the money in the scooter.

On the way to the school they stopped at a restaurant to have food. After Srinath and his family went into the hotel, two people came near the scooter. One of them had covered his face with a handkerchief and pretended to be talking over the phone, while the other stood close to the scooter. As there were not many people in hotel’s parking lot, one of them lifted the seat, while the other stuck his hand in the gap under the seat and stole the money. After stealing the money, the duo walked away.

When Srinath came out, he opened the storage and found the money missing. On checking the CCTV camera footage, that the cameras installed by the hotel captured, the incident came to light. Srinath told KR Puram police that he had saved that money for his son’s school fees and now he has to borrow the money from someone. KR Puram police have taken up a case of theft and are investigating. An officer said the duo followed Srinath from the bank after seeing him place the money under the seat.