Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Implement suburban rail project immediately’

A report in TNIE on May 18 said the PMO had asked that the detailed project report of the suburban rail be reworked, a move that would further delay the project.

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai local train

For representational purposes (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Expressing deep anguish over the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) ordering that the city’s suburban rail project be reworked, representatives of 35 citizen groups met Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma and submitted a letter to him, to be sent to the Union Railway Minister and PMO.  The participants demanded the withdrawal of the PMO’s directive and demanded that the project be implemented immediately. 

A report in TNIE on May 18 said the PMO had asked that the detailed project report of the suburban rail be reworked, a move that would further delay the project. Speaking to TNIE, co-founder of Citizens For Bengaluru Srinivas Alavilli, who was leading the delegation, said, “The PMO’s decision is devastating. It feels like a betrayal for Bengaluru. The lack of political alignment between the Centre and the state has landed the city on the losing end.”

The letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the Chief Secretary, said, “We demand that the PMO withdraw the new directions immediately and clear all impediments for the immediate commencement and completion of the project. “

The letter claimed that all the project’s hurdles were cleared in February 2019 following many petitions and appeals, feasibility studies, and massive citizen demands (#ChukuBukuBeku in December 2016 and #ModaluTrainBeku in August 2018), that had put enormous pressure on both the state and the Centre. The DRM told TNIE that he would send the letter to Bengaluru Division’s headquarters in Hubballi.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suburban train bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp