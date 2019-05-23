Home Cities Bengaluru

Water theft cases abound in Bengaluru

Illegal water connections cause an enormous loss to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) as all this water goes unmetered and therefore, unbilled.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

Most of the cases are seen in the East or South zones. “We have received complaints from BWSSB and will take action soon,” said B N Oblesh, Superintendent of Police, BMTF.

The force gets the culprits to regularise their connection by paying penalty or they will land up in jail for six months. Cases are booked under Section 379 IPC as well as the BWSSB Act. “It is easy for citizens to indulge in water theft but difficult for us to identify. We have to visit individual houses who have not taken any water connection and inspect the area. At least five to six engineers will need to be present for providing water connection as it is a tedious process,” said BC Gangadhar, chief engineer (maintenance), BWSSB.

“We have also issued around 1,200 notices to the citizens on illegal sanitary connections and 497 complaints have been given to the pollution control board on open drainage,” added Gangadhar. As of now, Unaccounted for Water in the City has reduced from 47% to 39.8%. 

Earlier, CE had reported that despite two vigilance squads constituted by BWSSB referring 465 complaints on water theft to police stations across the city, most cops were not filing cases against the individuals.

Regarding the role of BWSSB employees in facilitating water thefts, BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath told CE that stringent action was being taken against those indulging in water theft as well as employees of the Board who are found to be responsible in any manner. “We have identified 10 employees whom we have found guilty of malpractice. Inquiry is on against them.”

Fact file 
1,200 notices have been issued by BWSSB over illegal sanitary connections. 

497 complaints have been given to the pollution control board on open drainage.

