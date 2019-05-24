81-year-old in coma after Bengaluru Metro barricade accident

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Little did 81-year-old SC Anand Rao and his wife Sowbhagya know that their auto ride to a relative’s place on Wednesday would shatter their lives forever. Their three-wheeler had the misfortune of coming in the way of a falling Metro barricade on the Marenahalli Road in BTM Second Stage, resulting in severe injuries to Rao.

The victim, a former BEML employee, is now in a comatose state in the Intensive Care Unit of Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road having suffered multiple injuries. A fracture to his skull, broken ribs and a damaged spine mark the present condition of this senior citizen, his son-in-law BR Amarnath told The New Indian Express. Sowbhagya is too traumatised to utter a word.

“My father-in-law is not responding to anything now. He does not recognise anyone or speak,” said Amarnath, a bank employee. “An operation needs to be performed to his skull to set right the fracture but doctors have presently put him under observation for some time bearing in mind his advanced age,” he said.

An FIR has been registered by Sowbhagya with the Shuddagunte Palya police. Meanwhile, BMRCL has stopped all work on this segment between RV Road and HSR Layout, which forms part of the Reach-5 Line of its Phase-II. A panel of officials is conducting an inquiry into the incident.