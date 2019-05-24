Home Cities Bengaluru

81-year-old in coma after Bengaluru Metro barricade accident

Little did 81-year-old S C Anand Rao and his wife Sowbhagya know that their auto ride to a relative’s place on Wednesday would shatter their lives forever.

Published: 24th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

BMRCL (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Little did 81-year-old SC Anand Rao and his wife Sowbhagya know that their auto ride to a relative’s place on Wednesday would shatter their lives forever. Their three-wheeler had the misfortune of coming in the way of a falling Metro barricade on the Marenahalli Road in BTM Second Stage, resulting in severe injuries to Rao.

The victim, a former BEML employee, is now in a comatose state in the Intensive Care Unit of Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road having suffered multiple injuries. A fracture to his skull, broken ribs and a damaged spine mark the present condition of this senior citizen, his son-in-law BR Amarnath told The New Indian Express. Sowbhagya is too traumatised to utter a word.  

“My father-in-law is not responding to anything now. He does not recognise anyone or speak,” said Amarnath, a bank employee. “An operation needs to be performed to his skull to set right the fracture but doctors have presently put him under observation for some time bearing in mind his advanced age,” he said. 

An FIR has been registered by Sowbhagya with the Shuddagunte Palya police. Meanwhile, BMRCL has stopped all work on this segment between RV Road and HSR Layout, which forms part of the Reach-5 Line of its Phase-II. A panel of officials is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bmrcl bengaluru bengaluru metro accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp