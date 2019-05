By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revaluation turned out to be a blessing for two students, who received their revised SSLC results recently. SS Vijaylakshmi from Raichur and Pragati M Gowda from Hassan have emerged as state toppers after the revaluation.

Vijaylakshmi, a student of Dayanand Anglo Vedic High School, in Raichur, had lost two marks in science. Pragati, a student of Vijaya School in Hassan, the daughter of Manjunath and Manjula, also became a state topper after she scored an extra mark in Kannada.