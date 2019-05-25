Air India to launch Red Eye flight to Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the huge success of its late night flights from Bengaluru to Kochi and Ahmedabad, Air India is now all set to start this service to New Delhi. The first Red Eye flight will make its debut at 11 pm on June 5 from the city airport and reach Delhi at 1.30 am on June 6.

The cost of a ticket on a Red Eye flight is much cheaper than day flights, which makes it attractive for a flyer. After a gap of 11 years,

Air India relaunched its Red Eye flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad on November 2018, and followed it up with its Kochi route.

“Both routes run full with the Kochi route even overbooked a few times. We promote economy class passengers to Business Class without any extra cost, “ said an airline spokesperson.