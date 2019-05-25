Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, BMRCL holds public consultation on axing of trees

At the meeting, the DCF stated that he would have a discussion with the Tree Authority soon and will further have a meeting with the public on the same, in three to four days.

Published: 25th May 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Two citizens groups and many citizens were present at Bannerghatta | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first ever public consultation, relating to axing of trees by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), for the phase 2 underground project, was held by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) at Bannerghatta road on Friday.

Also present were the Chief Engineer and Environment Engineer of the BMRCL. Two citizen groups, the Environment Support Group and Knights for Queen, along with members of the All Saint’s Church and many more concerned citizens came together to discuss options for the 600 plus trees that could be chopped down to make way for the project. 

However, BMRCL now has to put the project on hold as the proposal did not go down well with citizens. Leo Saldanha from the Environment Support Group said in the meeting that the High Court of Karnataka had directed the State Government and the BDA to comply with procedures from the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act,1961. Harini Raghavan from Knights for Queen mentioned that an expert committee should be made which would decide how many trees would be cut. 

Members of the Church questioned how the BMRCL could state that only 40 trees would be axed within the Church premises when they had not even visited the spot. However, even though the meeting was premature, many citizens were delighted about the chance given to voice their views. Anu Gummaraju, a resident of Bannerghatta said, “This was a fruitful meeting. The officials had a positive attitude and listened to all queries and said that they will get back to us soon.”

At the meeting, the DCF stated that he would have a discussion with the Tree Authority soon and will further have a meeting with the public on the same, in three to four days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMRCL bengaluru Trees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp