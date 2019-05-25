Prepare for heavier traffic in Byappanahalli

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A massive traffic bottleneck is in the offing on Old Madras Road when trains begin operations from the Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal, following the launch of its first phase by June end. A Road Over Bridge (ROB) above a level crossing gate here leading to the terminal has remained in limbo for the last seven years.

Vehicles from K R Puram, Indira Nagar, Halasuru, Koramangala, Old Airport Road, C V Raman Nagar and parts of South Bengaluru use the Old Madras Road to reach Baiyappanahalli. Work on the Rs 27.04 crore bridge, jointly funded by the state and railways began in 2012. Within a year, railways completed one ramp as well as the bridge portion. However, work on the other ramp never began as the defence department did not part with its land over the years. Following an assurance from the defence minister during a visit to the city last year, the defence department agreed to hand it over. However, BBMP is yet to take possession of the 4,455 square metres of land in question.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Railway Division, Ashok Kumar Varma said, “The ROB across LC gate no 136 (A) was planned with the idea of easing traffic flow on this route, as people get stuck at the gate even now when trains pass along the Bengaluru-Chennai route. When operations begin at the coaching terminal, the traffic will rise exponentially as those who want to board or alight at the railway station need to use this road.” Even if the land is handed over to us immediately, it would take at least eight months to complete the ramp,” Varma added.

A senior railway official said that the railways was keen to ready the bridge before the First Phase launched. “But due to the delay in handing over we hope to complete the bridge at least before the Second Phase gets ready, by early 2019,” he said.

Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar said a smooth flow of traffic on Old Madras Road was a desperate need of vehicle users from other areas too. “Vehicles heading from Baiyappanahalli towards Banaswadi cannot make use of the IOC flyover, as it has no service roads. Hence, they need to go to Old Madras Road and take a long route. Bigger vehicles can come using the Banaswadi flyover but cannot return.”

BBMP’s Chief Engineer, Roads Infrastructure, K T Nagaraj said that BBMP would take possession of the land in a couple of days. “Defence department has agreed to give this portion as part of a total of 10 land parcels required for infrastructure work. As soon as we hand it over to the railways, they will begin work on it shortly,” he said.