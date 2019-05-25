Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman falsely accuses trio of kidnapping father over property dispute

However, according to the police, the case is a complicated one as the woman reportedly owes money to the accused. They are now probing to see if the complaint was falsely filed. 

Published: 25th May 2019 06:33 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman has alleged that a gang of three abducted her father, with the intention of taking over property owned by her family. The woman, Joana Samuel, a resident of an apartment located in HRBR layout, has filed a complaint with the police stating that the gang had not released her father, in spite of her transferring the property documents over to the abductors. 

The three people identified in the complaint are Manjunath, Dwarakanath and Vinod. Samuel alleged that the trio had kidnapped her father Febby Samuel (67).

In her complaint, Joana claimed that on 18 May, around 7 pm, she received a call from her mother who told her that a few men had taken Febby with them in a car. On calling her father’s phone, a person attended and introduced himself as Vinod. He reportedly told Joana that they would release Febby only if a certain property was transferred to their name. Following this, Vinod disconnected the call and switched off Febby’s phone. 

Joana said that the next day, Vinod called her again from Febby’s phone and forced her to transfer the property. But, the trio did not release Febby till Wednesday. So she approached the police and filed a complaint. 

However, according to an investigating officer, the accused, Febby and Joana were friends and had purchased and sold some properties together earlier, before investing the money in shares. “When we called the accused over the phone, they attended the call and told us that they were in Tumakuru to resolve some property issue. They said that Febby had voluntarily come with them. We then asked them to bring him to the station and they came within a few hours,” the police officer said. 

The accused, as well as Febby, were questioned by the police and they discovered that Joana owed over Rs. 60 lakh to the accused. Joana then took her father with her.

“We asked her to bring him for recording his statement and for a medical check-up. She said she will get the check-up done herself. We are now waiting to record his statement,” the officer said.

bengaluru crime extortion

