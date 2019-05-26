Bengaluru man dies after coming in contact with live wire

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains with thunderstorms on Saturday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old painter who was electrocuted to death when a leaf of a coconut tree fell down along with a live wire at Pulakeshinagar on Saturday night. The deceased Sathish, a resident of Ramachandrappa Garden, was working at a construction site.

The police said that the incident occurred around 11 pm when Satish after returning from work noticed the leaf of coconut tree fallen down in front of his house. He went to remove it and came in contact with the live wire. The BESCOM officials reached after half an hour and removed the wire.

Sathish, who is unmarried was taking care of his mother Nagamma, who had suffered a stroke. His father had passed away few years ago. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Paramashiva, uncle of Sathish said, "There was a live wire along with the leaf of coconut tree and he did not notice the wire as it was dark."

Speaking to TNIE Shashi Rekha, the BBMP Corporator (Ward No -79) said, "He tried to hold the leaf then he was electrocuted. Neither BBMP or BESCOM is responsible for the mishap."

Mayor Gangambike said that "I will visit the spot by afternoon as I have been informed about the incident. I will take the decision of helping the family as Sathish died due to accident during the rain."