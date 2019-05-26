Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man dies after coming in contact with live wire

32-year-old Satish went to remove a coconut tree leaf which had fallen in front of his house and came in contact with the live wire.

Published: 26th May 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy rains with thunderstorms on Saturday night claimed the life of a 32-year-old painter who was electrocuted to death when a leaf of a coconut tree fell down along with a live wire at Pulakeshinagar on Saturday night. The deceased Sathish, a resident of Ramachandrappa Garden, was working at a construction site. 

The police said that the incident occurred around 11 pm when Satish after returning from work noticed the leaf of coconut tree fallen down in front of his house. He went to remove it and came in contact with the live wire. The BESCOM officials reached after half an hour and removed the wire. 

Sathish, who is unmarried was taking care of his mother Nagamma, who had suffered a stroke. His father had passed away few years ago. He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Paramashiva, uncle of Sathish said, "There was a live wire along with the leaf of coconut tree and he did not notice the wire as it was dark."

Speaking to TNIE Shashi Rekha, the BBMP Corporator (Ward No -79) said, "He tried to hold the leaf then he was electrocuted. Neither BBMP or BESCOM is responsible for the mishap."

Mayor Gangambike said that "I will visit the spot by afternoon as I have been informed about the incident. I will take the decision of helping the family as Sathish died due to accident during the rain."

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru accident Livewire electrocution death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp