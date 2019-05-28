Home Cities Bengaluru

BESCOM customer meets see lukewarm response

As per monthly statistics for 2018, the number of people attending the meeting at sub-division level ranges from zero to 10, occasionally going up to 15.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Issues such as power cuts and billing can be discussed at these meetings

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even less popular than the ward committee meetings of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are the customer interaction meetings (CIM) of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The latter are held from 3 to 5.30pm on the third Saturday of every month at each sub-division office.However, citizens barely know about it. BESCOM website calls them as “consumer participatory” events held to “address their grievances”.

As per monthly statistics for 2018, the number of people attending the meeting at sub-division level ranges from zero to 10, occasionally going up to 15. At the circle level, which includes divisions and sub-divisions, the numbers are dismal when compared to the size they cover. For instance, only 34 customers attended the December meeting in Bengaluru South circle, which comprises Jayanagar, HSR and Koramangala.    

Even citizens who actively participate in BBMP ward committee meetings told CE they were unaware about CIMs. “There is low awareness among consumers that they can approach the local sub-division office each month. Many a time, the engineers tell us that no one turned up. Anything can be discussed there, right from power cuts and billing to shifting of poles and additional load requirements,” said Krishnamurthy B, GM, customer relations, BESCOM.

The attendance in Ramanagara, Kolar, Tumkur circles is better. As many as 58 people attended CIMs in Bengaluru West circle in December 2018, which consists of RR Nagar, Kengeri and Rajajinagar divisions, with 15 sub-divisions under them. Also, even though the BESCOM website states that the proceedings and photos must be uploaded on the website, none is available for public viewing. Krishnamurthy said, “We get proceeding copies and photos from the engineers but they have not been uploaded on the site. While the proceeding copies can be given to the consumer if they ask for it, the photos and recordings may not make an impact. We can still do it, however. Now, we plan to conduct awareness drives at the local level about customer interaction meetings.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BESCOM bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp