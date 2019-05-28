Home Cities Bengaluru

ICPS can help ensure a safe future

Under the scheme, mothers unable to take care of their child, can leave them in the cradles and ring a bell.

Published: 28th May 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even if the police are unable to track down the parents of abandoned children, there are other ways to ensure that the child has a decent future, according to Tanusree Deb Barma, the Director of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme for Karnataka. 

The bureaucrat, who has been given additional charge of the ICPS, suggested that the issue was not so much about solving cases as it was about ensuring that the babies are in safe hands and are adopted by responsible parents.

“If not even a single case is solved, we can still protect the child. We do co-ordinate with the police and I will further discuss this with the top brass,” she said.Talking about the ‘Mamateya Tottilu’ scheme of the ICPS, Barma said, “Under this scheme officials educate people asking them not to abandon babies. There is a lot of publicity and cradles are set up in non-prominent locations as well, so that knowledge of the scheme spreads.” 

Under the scheme, mothers unable to take care of their child, can leave them in the cradles and ring a bell. The department will then care for the child. “All our Aanganwadi and ASHA workers from the health department have been trained to ensure that women who come with unwanted pregnancies are  told about these schemes. They are told why they need not abandon their child due to fear of poverty. Even if it is fear of social stigma, they can surrender their child,” Barma explained. 

Mothers can directly approach the Child Welfare Committee or they can leave the baby in such cradles. Activists however fear that once the bureaucrat, posted for a short duration to the ICPS, leaves, all her work would be neglected. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp