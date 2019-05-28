LPG outlets cannot be exempted from licence: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

The Karnataka High Court on Monday said that auto LPG outlets cannot be exempted from obtaining trade license from the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to run in city. Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav pronounced the judgement while asking the petitioner Sipani Energy Limited, an auto LPG outlet on T Mariyappa Road, 100 feet road in Jayanagar, to obtain trade license as per Section 353 read with Schedule X of the KMC Act.

While disposing the petitions filed on the matter, the court said that auto LPG outlets need not get neighbours’ consent if they are located in commercial axes zone as per Revised Master Plan 2015.

Sipani Energy Limited moved the court, contending that it need not obtain trade license from BBMP, as petroleum products come under rules framed by central government. In counter argument, Sri Chapalamma of Plegamma Devasthanagalu Abhivrudhi Trust contended that Sipani Energy Limited did not obtain its consent for establishing LPG outlet.