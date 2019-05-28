Home Cities Bengaluru

This firm ensures you don’t step into someone else’s shoes

The startup makes bespoke shoes for customers, offering a wide array of designs to choose from

Published: 28th May 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rapawalk is an one-year-old brand launched by two 29-year-old IIM-A graduates Aravind Maddireddy (left) and Kashif Mohammad

By Eva Mathews
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Men, if you feel like the choices in a retail footwear store don’t match your taste, you can design your own pair of oxfords, derbys, mocassins, boots or whatever may be your style in a size that fits you perfectly. Rapawalk, a year-old brand launched by two 29-year-old IIM-A graduates Kashif Mohammad and Aravind Maddireddy, is all about giving a buyer a range of designs in shoes to choose from and customise to the required size and fit.

“In India alone, about 10 different foot profiles exist. A standard size cannot fit all,” says Mohammad, who along with Maddireddy, spent 18 months doing research on foot profiles, sizes, designs and fitting to cater to the specific needs of the Indian population. Rapawalk offers two range of shoes: An essential collection, which is priced between `2,000 and `3,500 and a premium range, which is priced above `5,000. They currently outsource material from Italy and Argentina and have set up two manufacturing units in North and South India, the principal one being located in Bengaluru.

A team of designers and artisans run the show with equipment carefully curated and accumulated from around the world. The founders are driven by the idea of providing a seamless fitting mechanism for shoes that are, according to them, an ideal part of every outfit.

“We’ve built a steady base of 1,500 customers who buy from us regularly. The response has been good after we recently launched the casual wear range. Leather sneakers customisation is on the cards next,” added Mohammad.To place your order, book an appointment at www.rapawalk.com.Alternatively, you can place your order online on the website or at Myntra, the e-commerce platform the company has recently partnered with.

Why Rapawalk?

The duo was inspired by the ‘Rapa Nui’ islands in the pacific. These islands are surrounded by many types and forms of crustaceans that change size, form and colour if under threat. Size, form and color customisation is what the brand goes by, thus the name Rapawalk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rapawalk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp