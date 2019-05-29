After Cubbon Park, 100 recharge wells to now come up in Lalbagh

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the construction of 65 recharge wells in Cubbon Park close to completion, stakeholders behind the project have decided to build 100 such wells in Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Experts, who could see the benefits of the recharge wells in Cubbon Park, have now decided to make the best use of Lalbagh. “The recharge wells at Cubbon Park are proving to be a boon, and we can see great results. The same project was done two years ago, and back then too, the results were good,” said Dr Yellappa Reddy, chairman of Lalbagh and Cubbon Park Committee.

Rotary Club of Bangalore, who is sponsoring the recharge wells, is likely to start work soon. “For now, Rotary Club is open to the idea and will provide funds for the recharge wells, although the final estimate of all the 100 recharge wells is not out yet,” Reddy said. He disclosed that the main reason behind installing recharge wells was the depletion of underground water. “We should go back to the use of traditional methods. Earlier, recharge wells would be constructed to retain underground water and water was available at 20-30 ft. Now, even if a check is done at a depth of 200 feet, water cannot be found as it is exhausted. By creating these recharge wells, we can reduce our dependency on Cauvery river water,” Reddy said.

A week ago, one recharge well was dug to a depth of 15 feet. With rain lashing the city over the weekend, experts were happy with the result as the recharge well retained a maximum amount of water. The 100 recharge wells here will be 15 feet deep. “The plan is already on, and experts like Yellappa Reddy are heading it. Reddy is doing a survey in certain places and will follow it up with the project,” said Dr M Jagadeesh, joint director of Lalbagh Botanical Garden horticulture department.

More flowering plants

Between June 3 and 5, Lalbagh will get a total of 50 flowering plant species to attract fructivorous birds, including rare species which will attract only omnivorous birds.