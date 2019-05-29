Bengaluru gets new organic store at Banaswadi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A growing demand over organic food items have taken over Indian market, and the subtle organic revolution has inspired a Mandya-based techie-turned-farmer-turned-entrepreneur, Madhu Chandan Chikkadevaiah. Founder of Organic Mandya, Chikkadevaiah has reached Bengaluru, with a group of farmers, to expand his retail chain for organic products.

The store was inaugurated in Banaswadi on Sunday by national general secretary of BJP, B L Santosh, MP D K Suresh and local corporator A Kodanda Reddy. The supermarket comprises an organic vegetable store, organic greens store, an organic oil extraction mill, an organic gardening store, an organic awareness booth and an organic restaurant, all under one roof.

“By adopting organic farming particles, we not just require less water, but also have no investment on pesticides and fertilizers,” said Geetha Manchegowda, an organic farmer from a village in Mandya district who sells her products in the supermarket.

Organic Mandya helps organic farmers sell their farm produce. Madhu said, “Farmers do not fall in debt over production cost, but they attain loss after they are not able to sell their produce. We at Organic Mandya, have taken up the responsibility to sell.”

While most people are not fans of organic products, thinking they are too expensive, Trisha Raj from Girinagar has a different opinion. “Being mother to a one-year-old child, I was looking out for chemical-free food stores for my family. Thanks to Organic Mandya for opening such a beautiful store in my locality. Now I can get local A2 milk, fresh wood-pressed oil and a wide variety of baby foods,” she said.