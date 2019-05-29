Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru offices get smarter, thanks to digitised functions

Published: 29th May 2019 06:28 AM

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a harried Monday morning and you scramble to your desk to take stock of the week that was. Amid the chaos, one of the things that remains steadfast in catering to your needs is the air conditioner, which regulates the temperature just the way you like it.

Welcome to the IT capital where workplaces are getting smarter, with firms converting conventional offices into state-of-the-art premises. From scheduling meetings in conference rooms to managing visitor timings, many office functions are getting digitalised. Companies are using facial recognition sensors, as well as mundane equipment like air conditioners and lights to understand each employee’s preference. The data is saved in the system and automatically retrieved for use the next time. For instance, when your clients visit for the first time, their names and details are recorded and sent to the concerned desk through a mobile app. The next time they visit, the data will be displayed automatically.

Employees no longer have to crane their necks to look at presentation screens. In smart offices, these are moveable and interactive. Firms also use apps to notify workers about upcoming meetings. Ramesh Nagaraj (name changed), who works at Smartworks, said, “We suffer traffic jams daily. But when I reach office, I feel refreshed because the environment is comfortable.”

“From regulating office temperatures to enabling team collaborations across locations, workplace technology is way more than just data today,” Jaiprakash Aildasani, regional MD, India, Space Matrix, a multinational workplace design consultancy firm, said, adding that statistics indicate that in a few years, the market size of smart workplaces will stand at $43 billion.

“With improving quality of life, industrialisation and fast-growing awareness about the advantages of Building Automation & Control Systems, the smart building market is projected to be a growing market with huge potential in Bengaluru,” said Gaurav Burman, VP and APAC Head, 75F, a building automation system provider.

An example is evident at Smartworks office in Outer Ring Road. Energy savings, enhanced operational efficiency and improved occupant comforts are some benefits, according to Harsh Binani, co-founder of the a co-working space provider. “We enjoy oxygen replenishment and removal of irritants like odours and dust,” he added.

