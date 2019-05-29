Bengaluru University semester exams postponed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second semester examination of Bangalore University for BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BSc(FAD/IDD), BCom and sixth semester examination for BA, BSc, BSW, BHM, BCA, BSc(FAD/BSc IDD) and BASLP to be held on May 29 is now postponed to June due to local body elections, according to Office of the Registrar, BU.

The revised dates for the second-semester exam is June 22, 2019 (Saturday) from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and sixth-semester exam will be conducted on June 17, 2019 (Monday) from 2 pm to 5 pm.