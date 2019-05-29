Online ordering of mangoes a hit this season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mango season is here and for those who love the ‘king of fruits’ can now rejoice as they will be able to order mangoes, delivered at their doorstep. The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited in association with India Post, will arrange for the mangoes to be picked up from the farm and sent to your home. Launched a few days back, around 200 boxes have already been delivered to customers who ordered their mangoes online. Each box contains three kilos of mangoes. Orders are accepted at (https://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in) or through a mobile app as well. Online payments are accepted.

A wide range of mangoes are on offer, and each variety is grown in a different farm. Explaining the process, an official said that once the booking is made, a message is sent to the farm owner who then brings the order to the General Post Office. There is a seperate facility to store mangoes here and they are sent in a special vehicle from the post office. One has to buy a minimum of three kilos online and a sum of Rs. 81 is charged as courier fee.

He also said that the annual Mango Mela would begin from May 30 at Lalbagh and 112 stalls would be set up for mangoes with 10 more for selling jackfruit. Mango growers from Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural and other places will take part in the fair. All these mangoes will be carbide free. Varieties like Thotapuri would cost Rs 20 per kilo while others like Imam Pasand would cost Rs 300 per kilo. On Thursday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the event at Lalbagh and the mela will conclude on June 24. Apart from this, stalls will be set up at Metro stations, at Cubbon Park and many IT company hubs.