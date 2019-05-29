Renovation: KIA lounges, hotel to be partially shut

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of a renovation project, fragments of the two domestic lounges and two international lounges, besides the transit hotel, will be closed till early 2021 at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Works are scheduled to begin on June 1, 2019, and the refurbishment project will be executed in two phases that will span over a period of 18 to 20 months, a release from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said. Phase 1 of the refurbishment will take place from June 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020 and phase 2 will be from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Air passengers who use these lounges at KIA can look forward to a new and exclusive lounge and transit hotel experience at the airport, once the refurbishment is complete.The KIA airport currently has four lounges — two at International Security Hold Area (SHA) and two at Domestic SHA. After the renovation, the new lounge operator, which is a joint venture between Gate Group and Travel & Food Service (TFS) India, will take over operations. The new lounges promise better space utilisation and amenities like live cooking, celebrity chef curated menus, digital zones, library, spa, Barista Bar and wine cellar, to name a few.

“Our vision is to improve our lounge facilities to enhance the on-ground travel experience of our passengers and make the lounges at KIA destinations in themselves,” said chief commercial officer of BIAL Kenneth R.