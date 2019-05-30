Dealing with nicotine withdrawal

Dr Shalini Joshi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting down your last cigarette might seem like a daunting task, but with the right support system and frame of mind, it’s definitely possible. Smokers who have decided to quit will experience some unpleasant symptoms due to the lower nicotine levels in the body.

Nicotine is the main component of cigarettes and is the reason they are so addictive. Nicotine causes the brain to release neurotransmitters which stimulate the brain’s pleasure centre. By constantly activating these specific set of neurons through smoking, the brain forms ‘reward pathways’ which makes you want to smoke again because it makes you feel good. When you quit smoking, the activation and stimulation of various receptors and pathways decreases.

Withdrawal symptoms occur because your brain is coping with these drastic changes. The doctor will help you in deciding a quit date and start you on medications which will increase your chances of quitting. There are many types of treatment including nicotine replacement therapy in the form of chewing gums, patches, lozenges and medications which decreases your withdrawal symptoms.

Some of the symptoms are:

Cravings to smoke

Poor concentration

Restlessness

Headaches

Increased appetite

Sleep disturbance

Constipation

Depression

A recent quitter may face intestinal difficulties like nausea, gas and constipation. Keeping yourself hydrated and consuming more foods rich in fibre will help counteract the effect.

Weight gain

Following nicotine withdrawal, one can crave cigarettes and turn to food for comfort. In such cases, eating junk food could create more problems. Ensure that you consume a more balanced diet that includes fruits, whole grains, leafy greens and lean proteins. Minimise consumption of unhealthy snacks and drink plenty of water. When you find yourself feeling tempted or hungry, do any one of the following:

1. Carry a snack like frozen yoghurt, a smoothie or some trail nuts to prevent yourself from buying junk food.

2. Practise the four D’s; Delay your temptation, drink some water, distract yourself with something and then deep-breathe for a few minutes.

Mental Health

If you find yourself reaching for a cigarette, talking to a counsellor will enhance motivation and self-belief and will help you maintain that confidence. Some people experience depression as well which can be taken care by the doctor. They will be able to give you tips on how to handle the withdrawal symptoms.

Insomnia

If you have trouble sleeping, the most effective method is to keep your phone away at least an hour before you go to bed. Try not to use any electronic devices, and finish all your meals and snacks at least two hours before bedtime. Green tea or a warm glass of milk will help put you to sleep. Avoid caffeinated beverages as they will make you more restless.

Positive thinking

It’s important to keep a positive attitude while going through this process. Keep yourself motivated by seeing how far you have come. Constantly remind yourself of the reason you wanted to quit in the first place. List out small goals and celebrate the tiniest milestones to keep yourself motivated along the journey.

Don’t let yourself get bogged down, it’ll all be over in a few weeks and you’ll bounce back from this a better, healthier and stronger person.

The author is a consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.