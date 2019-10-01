Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC gets 30 requests of feeder buses per month

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been receiving several requests for feeder buses.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been receiving several requests for feeder buses. The BMTC gets around 30 requests per month especially to cover distances between residential areas to a Metro, bus or railway station. As of now, the corporation has 155 feeder buses to metro stations with a frequency of 15 to 30 minutes according to their data. 

On Monday, the corporation also received a letter of recommendation from Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan to bring in two additional mini-buses for Vasanth Nagar, Mount Carmel College and areas around the Metro station and Vidhana Soudha. After receiving the letter, BMTC Managing Director C Shikha told The New Indian Express, “A survey is being conducted after requests from the residents. We will check the feasibility and see if it is possible to bring in additional buses.”

Residents had earlier used the service in 2017 for three months. However, due to less ridership, the service was scrapped. “Back then, it was a big bus and would run between 8am to 5pm. The bus would run every 35 minutes to one hour. Who would want to wait that long when the Metro itself runs every five minutes,” said Rajkumar Dugar, convener of Citizens 4 Citizens — a citizen group and a resident of Vasanth Nagar.
Following this, MC College had also requested BMTC to restart the service as it would make commute convenient for students. 

“Right now, students are travelling in their own vehicles and since there is no parking within the campus, it creates a traffic jam on the road,” Rajkumar told The New Indian Express.BMTC responded saying that the service was not feasible last year. In addition to this, several other areas have requested for the same such as Ramamurthy Nagar Bridge and Kasturi Nagar, to Byappanahalli Metro station. A BMTC spokesperson has said that buses can only be made available if there is a demand for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp