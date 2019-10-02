‘Note’worthy collection of the Mahatma

Muneef Khan By

BENGALURU: It’s difficult to imagine Indian currency without the signature portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Over the years, these notes may have undergone many changes, but the portrait of the Father of the Nation has stayed constant. Of these, artist NS Subbakrishna’s portrait of Gandhi stands out most and even won the ‘Gandhi Centenary Commemoration Notes Competition’ in 1969, which was selected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). And now, Bengaluru-based Rezwan Razack is the proud new owner of the winning portrait that was used for in the circulation of the country’s currency for a short while.

Razack, who is the joint MD of Prestige Group, tells CE about how he came about to have the portrait in his possession. “There was a numismatic show in the city back in August where a friend of mine brought his colleague’s paintings to my notice. The paintings belonged to his grandfather, who was N S Subbakrishna. So we fixed up a meeting with them and I emphasised the need to place the paintings in a suitable environment,” said Razack.

Razack, however, is no stranger to the world of paper of currency. His hobby was cemented from a young age and he currently owns one of the largest collections in the country. Over the last 45 years, Razack has travelled the world in pursuit of gathering knowledge on Indian paper money and is even a life member of the International Bank Note Society.

In conversation with CE, he shares how he is looking forward to the opening of his museum, which will be solely dedicated to showcasing currency from the archives of the country’s history. “The museum will be called Rezwan Razack’s Museum of Indian Paper Money. We are inching closer to the opening with work nearing completion. It is not only directed towards the collector but also for kids and people of all ages because there will be a time in the future where paper currency will disappear due to the digital means,” he said.

Razack has also written extensively on this subject, with his most recent publication, which released in 2017 and celebrated 100 years of the Indian rupee. Remembering the Father of the Nation on the eve of his birth anniversary, Razack added, “It’s an honour to have Gandhi on a banknote. His presence on our currency has also become a point of recall and it is very well deserved.”