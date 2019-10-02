Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Note’worthy collection of the Mahatma

Business honcho Rezwan Razack is now the proud owner of some currency portraits from the 1970s, featuring Mahatma Gandhi, which were done by Mysuru-based artist NS Subbakrishna 

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s difficult to imagine Indian currency without the signature portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Over the years, these notes may have undergone many changes, but the portrait of the Father of the Nation has stayed constant. Of these, artist NS Subbakrishna’s portrait of Gandhi stands out most and even won the ‘Gandhi Centenary Commemoration Notes Competition’ in 1969, which was selected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). And now, Bengaluru-based Rezwan Razack is the proud new owner of the winning portrait that was used for in the circulation of the country’s currency for a short while.

Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati

Razack, who is the joint MD of Prestige Group, tells CE about how he came about to have the portrait in his possession. “There was a numismatic show in the city back in August where a friend of mine brought his colleague’s paintings to my notice. The paintings belonged to his grandfather, who was N S Subbakrishna. So we fixed up a meeting with them and I emphasised the need to place the paintings in a suitable environment,” said Razack.

Razack, however, is no stranger to the world of paper of currency. His hobby was cemented from a young age and he currently owns one of the largest collections in the country. Over the last 45 years, Razack has travelled the world in pursuit of gathering knowledge on Indian paper money and is even a life member of the International Bank Note Society.

Also watch: Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant

In conversation with CE, he shares how he is looking forward to the opening of his museum, which will be solely dedicated to showcasing currency from the archives of the country’s history. “The museum will be called Rezwan Razack’s Museum of Indian Paper Money. We are inching closer to the opening with work nearing completion. It is not only directed towards the collector but also for kids and people of all ages because there will be a time in the future where paper currency will disappear due to the digital means,” he said. 

Razack has also written extensively on this subject, with his most recent publication, which released in 2017 and celebrated 100 years of the Indian rupee. Remembering the Father of the Nation on the eve of his birth anniversary, Razack added, “It’s an honour to have Gandhi on a banknote. His presence on our currency has also become a point of recall and it is very well deserved.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp