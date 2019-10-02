Home Cities Bengaluru

Passenger sexually harasses airhostess

A Tamil Nadu-based doctor has been accused of sexually harassing an airhostess on board an Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:35 AM

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU: A Tamil Nadu-based doctor has been accused of sexually harassing an airhostess on board an Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The passenger was handed over to the airport police station as soon as the flight reached Kempegowda International Airport at 8.32 am, sources said. However, the victim chose to file a complaint charging the passenger of unruly behaviour only.

Sources said the accused is Dr Bharat Kumaran, an MD degree holder from Tiruchirapalli. A top source said, “The passenger misbehaved with the lady crew member by touching her inappropriately.” The Indigo airline office at KIA passed on the message to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who came to the bay and escorted the passenger to the terminal.

“The airline manager submitted a written request that the particular passenger be handed over to the airport police station and a case of unruly behaviour be registered,” another source said.

Airport police said, “The woman did not want to want to make a big issue of it. Since unruly behaviour is a non-congnizable offence, we did not book an FIR.”

