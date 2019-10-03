Kenyan duo attacked, robbed on Mysore Road

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A gang of four men, who were armed, intercepted a foreign national and her friend near Global Village in Mylasandra, Kengeri, and robbed them off their valuables. The duo lost a phone, a wallet and cash in the incident, which took place at midnight, when they on their way to grab a bite to eat on Mysore Road. This is the second incident in a week where foreigners have been targeted by muggers.

According to the complaint filed by Catherine Kyalo, from Nairobi, Kenya, she and her friend John Lungaho were on their way to eat at around 1.30 am on October 1 on a bike. When they were near Global Village, a gang of four men on two bikes followed them till an isolated spot and intercepted them.

The gang asked the duo to part with their valuables. Catherine and John told the miscreants that they are new to the city, and asked them to let them go. The miscreants then pulled out their weapons, including a dagger, and threatened the duo. When John tried to push them away and escape, the miscreants attacked him with a knife, and snatched his phone, `1,000 cash and debit cards.

Catherine and John went to Kengeri police, and reported the case with the help of locals. Catherine told police that she had come here to get her mother treated at BGS Global Hospital.

An investigating officer said the miscreants are aged between 22 and 28 years. John sustained an injury to his hand, but isn’t at risk. “We have taken up a case under IPC Section 397 — robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death of grievous injuries. We have formed a team to nab the miscreants, and are analysing CCTV camera footage. At the time of incident, there were hardly any people on the road, so the duo were easy targets,” the officer said.

On September 24, a gang barged into the rented home of a Mali national in Chelekere in Kalyan Nagar at 8 pm when the victim Sambourouslif Sangare and his two friends were eating dinner. The gang attacked them with weapons and robbed them. Hennur police are investigating the case and have a few of the miscreants.