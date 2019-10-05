Home Cities Bengaluru

After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season

While it costs Rs 280 per kg, other vegetables too are priced on the higher side

Published: 05th October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna &  Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Before it was onions, and now garlic that is giving citizens grief. The reason: this festive season, a kg of garlic costs Rs 232, while peeled garlic costs Rs 267 per kg. Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HoPComs) officials said that while good quality garlic is usually quite expensive, now, even low-quality garlic is no less than Rs 120 per kg.

B N Prasad, MD, HOPCOMS, told TNIE the price of garlic has been steadily increasing in the last one-and-a-half months. “Even the price of onion did not rise this much. Earlier, in Bengaluru, the price never crossed Rs 80 in the retail market,” he said. 

The costs of some kitchen staples, such as onion, garlic and ginger, have been on the higher side of late. However, the prices of both potatoes and tomatoes are stable now. According to HOPCOMS, a kg of onion costs Rs 54, potato Rs 29, ginger Rs 200 and tomato Rs 34.

Prasad said that garlic is not grown much in Karnataka, and is imported from Madhya Pradesh. He also added that the price of onions, which was high till the end of September, has now started to drop. This is because onions are grown in Karnataka, and the price will only drop further in the coming days. To ensure that potato prices are stable, potatoes coming in from Agra are being stored in cold storage units, and it’s the Hassan crops that are being released in the market. 

In the case of other vegetables, HOPCOMS said that in general, prices are on the higher side for the last two weeks or so, and have not come down yet. Officials maintained that the price rise has nothing to do with the festival season, as it is assumed, but actually due to continuous rainfall.

Unprecedented rainfall in Maharashtra, North Karnataka and in the outskirts of Bengaluru (Ramanagara, Anekal, Chikkaballapur, Doddaballapur and other areas) is the reason behind the price rise, Prasad said.
Ashraf U F, a vegetable vendor in Indiranagar, said that during festival season, vendors tend to make a little more profit.

“Vegetables are a daily necessity, and during festive season, prices hike by about Rs 5 or Rs 10. Though it is not a big amount, it is sufficient for us,” he said.

Beulah amma, another vegetable vendor at Halasuru market, said that she has been getting 30-50 customers per day for the past one week, and has been able to make enough money to get through the festival season.

“We make a profit of Rs 100-Rs 200 per day during the festival season, unlike other days. However, this year, since it has been raining, we have also lost a few customers, as they prefer to shop in big retail shops,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onions Garlic price hike
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp