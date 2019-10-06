‘Aam aadmi’ postman will now deliver orchids, pomegranate at your doorstep

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the success of mango delivery, the postman will now deliver figs, pomegranate and guava at your doorstep. The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) in association with India Post, will arrange for the fruits to be picked up directly from the farmers and sent to your home. The department will also supply live phalaenopsis orchid plants neatly packed.

“Our mango supply scheme, started this season, was a big hit and it benefitted both farmers and the consumers. We were appreciated from both ends. We want to encourage other farmers too and help with supply of good quality, farm-grown fruits to the consumers directly,” said Dr C G Nagaraju, Managing Director, KSMDMCL.

He said the consumers can be cent per cent assured that the fruits will be pesticide-free and very fresh and tasty. As there won’t be any middlemen, the beneficiaries will be both consumers and farmers, he said.

The booking of the orders have started for which the consumer has to register with their address and phone number on http://karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in . And once the booking is made by paying online, a message is sent to the farm owner who then brings the order to the General Post Office.

“The farmers are also trained on how to do the packing and also when to harvest the fruits. Along with their own storage spaces we also have packhouses in Maadhikere from where the packages will be dispatched to respective post offices. We have tied up with the postal department and they have been very encouraging,” he said.

While the price will be very close to market rates, the director said that there will be extra charges only for the packing and the courier.

The department started the supply of guava on October 4; pomegranate and fig will be supplied from November 18. The fruits will be delivered on every Tuesday and Friday.

A box of seven guavas will be Rs 160 and a box of 2kg pomegranate will cost Rs 300. The farm-fresh fruits will be procured from Ballari, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur to begin with.

Interestingly, the live orchid flowering plants of different varieties including phalaenopsis orchid or Moth orchid will come in flower pannicles which can be used as table plants too. Two sticks will be packed safely in the pannicle and the plants can even grow indoors and will have excellent life, the officer said. The flower plants will come from Alur in Hassan.

One of the consumers who had ordered mango from the service expressed happiness and told TNIE, “I would be more than happy to order fruits and it’s exciting to know that even orchid plants will be delivered to the doorstep. Mangoes were really delicious with no trace of pesticide in it. I will register today itself,” said Deepthi Nagaraj, a homemaker.

The department which is limiting its supply to consumers in and around Bengaluru as of now, plans to soon extend the services to other tier-two cities.