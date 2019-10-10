Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru girl creates 'Fleo', a writing aid for those with Parkinson’s tremors

Ashwathy Satheesan is the national winner for the prestigious James Dyson Award

Published: 10th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a great need for designers to work on real-world problems, not just for the luxurious world. Not a quote borrowed from a thinker or a designer you can Google and find, but it is from 23-year-old Ashwathy Satheesan who was declared the national winner of the prestigious James Dyson Award in September 2019 for ‘Fleo’. While many of us are bent on creating an impact on the world but unsure of the direction, Ashwathy was certain that she wanted to row her boat towards social innovation and multidisciplinary projects.

Her brainchild, Fleo, is a writing aid for those with Parkinson’s tremors. A National Institute of Design (NID) graduate, Ashwathy had developed the pen as part of her third-year curriculum in her Product Design course. “At NID, we are encouraged to select a problem area and try solving it. This was my second research project and I wanted to do something relating to inclusivity and people with special needs. Which is how I found people suffering from Parkinson’s disease. During the interaction with them at the Parkinson’s Disease Society in Ahmedabad, I had observed their daily routines, understood their difficulties and realised they need help in writing and drawing. This inspired me to work in this area,” says Ashwathy. The James 

Dyson Award, an international student design award, challenges young people to ‘design something that solves a problem’. While an overall international winner is chosen, a national winner and three runners-up are chosen from the participating countries. “The award celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers. We have to submit an open entry explaining the concept, inspiration and aim to compete with entries from 27 countries,” she says.

According to Ashwathy, Fleo, derived from ‘flow’, works on gyroscopic principles to stabilise and reduce tremor impacts, facilitating a more confident and efficient writing/drawing. Albeit, like any invention, several prototypes were made to test user involvement and its efficaciousness. “Initial rapid mock-ups helped to set a direction, while later ones were focused on finding the right engineering principle to solve the issue. This stage was crucial for proving the concept and get optimum results. The most challenging part was making the prototypes in-house by hand to test the results,” she says. 

Fleo wasn’t born by an accident nor was it exactly planned. “The journey of Fleo started by finding an opportunity to finally developing a product. I had no idea that it will land up as a pen/product. The ideas and concepts completely evolved throughout the development,” says the young innovator. 

What happens next? “Fleo is at a very nascent stage where I have a proof of concept that it works. If I do get funding and collaborate with subject matter experts, then I feel this could go a long way in empowering those suffering from Parkinson’s tremors,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parkinson's disease James Dyson Award pen for Parkinson's disease National Institute of Design
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp