Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In meditation, every form of search must come to an end. One must lay the foundation, of order, which is righteousness, not respectability, the social morality is no morality at all. But morality, order, virtue that comes out of understanding what is disorder, is quite a different thing. We said disorder must exist as long as there is conflict, both outwardly and inwardly. To bring about order is to understand disorder. Therefore, order is not according to a blueprint, authority, or your own particular experience. How this order comes about must obviously be without effort, because effort distorts.

Are we communicating with each other? Because we are talking about something difficult, how to bring about order without control. That order can exist when we say we understand disorder and its origin. Therefore order, which is virtue, comes about without any effort when there is the understanding of disorder. And control implies either suppression or rejection, exclusion, and a division between the controller and the thing to be controlled, and therefore conflict. So if one understands this whole business, control and choice come totally to an end.

As we explained, control implies division, by the one who controls and the thing that is to be controlled. And in this division there is conflict, there is distortion. And when you really understand this, that the controller is the controlled, then conflict and control in every form comes to an end, which is the ending of division and therefore comprehension, understanding. When there is understanding of ‘what is’, then there is no need for control. So there are these two essential things that must be completely understood if we are to go into the question of what is meditation - order, with the understanding of what is disorder, and control, with all its implications, of its duality, contradictory, contradiction, and, as we explained the other day, the observer is the observed, the one who is angry and tries to get rid of anger, is anger himself.

And when he divides himself from anger or from jealousy or from despair or from the desire to fulfil there must be contradiction and therefore conflict and therefore distortion.