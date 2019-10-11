Home Cities Bengaluru

Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it

The research team found the newly-discovered bacteria used plastic as a carbon source and created biofilms.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian researchers have found two strains of bacteria that can eat plastic, holding the promise of effectively solving the humongous plastic waste problem. This discovery assumes significance in the background of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022.

However, the two strains of plastic-eating bacteria — at least for now — do not figure anywhere in BBMP’s plans to target plastic waste.

Researchers at Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday announced the discovery of two strains of plastic-eating bacteria that have the potential to solve the problem of plastic waste globally. The bacterial species, Exiguobacterium sibiricum strain DR11 and Exiguobacterium undae strain DR14, were isolated from the wetlands adjoining the university by Dr Richa Priyadarshini and her team at the Department of Life Sciences, School of Natural Sciences.

Their research has revealed that these bacterial strains have the potential to decompose ‘polystyrene’ - a key component in single-use plastic items such as disposable cups, cutlery or packaging material.
The plastic industry produces approximately 14 million metric tonnes of polystyrene, which is non-biodegradable. This affects both terrestrial and marine life. For instance, a plastic fork can take up to 450 years to decompose. In the universe of plastic items used daily, single-use plastic constitutes about a fifth in volume, estimates the All India Plastic Manufacturers Association. India is drowning in plastic as it consumes 16.5 million tonnes of plastic annually.

The research team found the newly-discovered bacteria used plastic as a carbon source and created biofilms. This alters the physical properties of polystyrene, and initiates a process of natural degradation with the release of enzymes to break the polymer chains - a prospective solution to the plastic waste piling up.

The research has been published in the scientific journal RSC (Royal Society of Chemistry) Advances.
However, BBMP Special Commissioner (SWM), Randeep D, told The New Indian Express, “As far as Bengaluru is concerned, we have a different policy. We are looking at disposing plastic but in turn looking at recycling it. The non-recyclable plastic is being sent to the cement factory for processing. We have even given plastic to KIA to make roads. We do have a sustainable approach and we don’t feel the need of having a plastic-eating bacteria right now.”

26K tonnes of plastic waste generated a day

The Central Pollution Control Board conducted a study in 60 major cities of India in 2018. It observed that 4,059 tonnes of plastic waste is generated from these cities a day. In fact, India’s four metros generate over 1,670 tonnes of plastic waste per day, which is 40% of the total plastic waste generated by the other 56 cities. With extrapolation of the plastic waste data from 60 major cities, it is estimated that 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste is generated in India each day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP single-use plastic
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp