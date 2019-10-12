Home Cities Bengaluru

A game with the Greek Gods

In Elysium, players have to collect sets of cards to create families of legends, but you might have to give up on the advantages you get

Published: 12th October 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

In Elysium, two-four players take on the roles of Greek demigods who are competing to earn the favour of the Gods and win legendary allies and treasures to their side. Each round, a certain number of cards are laid out and players take turns drafting cards from that central pool.

Each card is associated with one of the Greek Gods — each game will have five gods, out of the eight that come with the game — and will also have a level from 1-3. When claimed, these cards are placed in a player’s domain, which is the area immediately above their player boards, and will have various effects. Some cards have one-time effects and don’t do anything subsequently, while others activate either every round or when you’d like them to. The first of many wrinkles, however, is that all of these cards only provide their powers as long as you keep them in your domain; however, to score points, you’ve to transfer them to your elysium.

Each player’s elysium is the area below their player boards, and you are trying to collect sets of related cards (or legends) there. Your goal is either to create a family legend (a level 1, 2 and 3 cards of the same god) or a level legend (2-5 cards of the same level but different gods), and there are bonus points on offer for being the first player to complete any one type of legend. So you’re racing to do this, but that also means that you’ll have to sacrifice all the lovely abilities those cards give you; because, remember, cards in your elysium do nothing except score points. It’s a wonderful contradiction, that you have to tear down the engine you’ve built in order to actually have a shot at winning, and it makes Elysium deeply compelling.

Another feather in Elysium’s cap is how it handles the cost of those cards. Where other games would have placed varying money or resource costs, Elysium streamlines it wonderfully — each player has four columns at their disposal, and each card requires a particular column or pair of columns to claim. After claiming a card, however, you’ve got to remove a column from your board, thus decreasing your options for the next turn. Mechanically, it’s about as simple as you could get; practically, however, it’s the recipe for agonising decisions every turn.

7 Wonders is often hailed as a modern classic, and it’s easy to see why — it’s a great card-drafting game and it’s relatively accessible and quick-playing too. However, if you’re up for something with a little more depth and a slightly different take on the drafting mechanic, I’d highly recommend Elysium. It’s a wonderful game and a great next step up from all the usually-recommended gateway games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp