Day after severe flood, no respite in sight for many 

BBMP officials distribute food to residents near Doddabidarakallu Lake on Friday after a breach left the area flooded | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the BBMP officials are doing their bit to supply relief materials to those affected by the flood near Doddabidrikallu Lake, some residents are still awaiting relief. Locals claim that officials only visited those houses where they had access and ignored the low lying areas, which were the worst hit.
Chandrashekar, a resident of Jiganaramma Layout, said he did not receive any help because the roads to his house were flooded. 

He said, “We read in the papers that the BBMP was providing food and shelter to affected residents. However, no one came to our house. My house is at the end of a road, where all the floodwater has settled. BBMP officials have not done anything about this.”

Mahalingegowda, another resident in the area, is devastated. He is busy taking stock of the loss he suffered due to Thursday’s flood. Mahalingegowda runs a ration shop. The floods caused him loss of at least Rs 1 crore. “All the ration items in my shop and godown have been washed away. All my electric appliances and vehicles have been damaged too. The BBMP officials have assessed the damages, but I do not know when I will get the compensation,” he said. 

The residents said that the area had witnessed floods thrice in the past. However, BBMP only provided immediate relief and were slow in dispensing compensation. Some also blamed the civic agency for not learning from its past mistakes. 

Back to normal by Monday

Speaking about the relief measures being taken up, Balashekar H, Joint Commissioner, RR Nagar, said, “So far, 282 houses were flooded. Each home suffered a loss of Rs 20,000- 30,000. Some people have been relocated to government schools. Till the situation turns normal, food will be supplied. Eight earthmovers and 600 men have been pressed to clear the slush. Situation will return to normalcy by Monday.”

