Home Cities Bengaluru

DyCM Ashwath Narayan promises action in medical seat scam

The minister was addressing media persons on the sidelines of an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Published: 12th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Referring to the recent income tax raids of medical colleges due to an alleged medical seat scam, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Medical Education said, “Appropriate action will be taken against those involved in the alleged medical seat blocking scam.”
The I-T department on Thursday raided Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, belonging to former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, as well as Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, belonging to Congress leader  Jalappa, for allegedly selling seats to undeserving candidates. The minister was addressing media persons on the sidelines of an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The DyCM said, “The raids and the BJP government are not related. The raids happened due to discrepancies in the disclosure of income. The department does it based on reliable information. Wherever rules are broken, we will take necessary action to put an end to seat blocking.”
When asked about the students of Bethel group of Institutions approaching the court seeking to write their exams despite the institution being disaffiliated from RGUHS, the DyCM said that the administrations did not give relief to the students on humanitarian grounds.

The disaffiliation happened earlier this year after cases of fake marks cards and other forgeries surfaced. The court ordered the university to allow students to write the exams. 
“More than the students, we must go after the culprits involved in forging documents. The scam is happening at a lower level and must be escalated. I will bring this up with the CID, DG and Police Commissioner from our department. We will not compromise although the students should not be denied opportunities for others’ fault,” he said. “There has been a casual approach to this issue so far and there has been no fear of the law,”he added.

RGUHS V-C Sacchidanand said, “We will not consider these people as students of RGUHS. We are only following court orders, thereby allowing students to write their exams. However, we are contesting against the order and do not intend to evaluate their answer sheets. These exams were on nursing, physiotherapy and allied sciences.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CN Ashwath Narayan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp